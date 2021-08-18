FFF: Breaking down my Associated Press college football preseason poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, I do a deep dive into my AP poll, examine a super power in world soccer, and weigh in on some taco spots.

FOOTBALL

First off, any iteration of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Oklahoma (my top five in order) is acceptable for the AP top five. You can mix those up, you’re good. These five schools are ahead of the pack...right now.

Secondly, there’s going to be a ton of movement in the poll after Labor Day weekend. There’s five top 25 matchups in Week 1 (in the national AP poll.)

1. Alabama vs. 14. Miami

3. Clemson vs. 5. Georgia

12. Wisconsin vs. 19. Penn State

17. Indiana vs. 18. Iowa

21. Texas vs. 23. Louisiana

Also, what happened last year, stays in last year.

I voted Texas A&M No. 2 in my final AP rankings (the only voter to put the Aggies that high), but this year I started them out at No. 12. A&M lost some key pieces from 2020, but they have a ton of time to rocket up my rankings.

On the other side of the spectrum, LSU finished poorly in 2020, a 5-5 record. But, they return 18 starters in 2021, and possess a ferocious defensive line. Plus, Daronte Jones is an upgrade over Bo Pelini.

I started the Tigers out at No. 11. Personally, I see Max Johnson producing a big season as QB1.

Also, shout out to my fellow voting brethren. The Sun Belt receiving respect early in 2021. Coastal Carolina is ranked No. 22 (I have them at No. 13), and the Ragin’ Cajuns check in at No. 23 (I have them at No. 15).

FÚTBOL

It was only 13 years back that Paris Saint-Germain avoided relegation from France’s top league. Fast forward to 2021, and the club is on track to be the best team in the world.

How did this happen so fast? Money...a ton of money.

Qatari businessman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owns PSG. He’s the head of Qatar Sports Investments, which owns and operates the team.

Al-Khelaifi’s net worth is estimated to be roughly $8 billion. That’s why he can afford to bring in Brazil’s Neymar, and Argentine sensation Lionel Messi.

Along with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Messi form a lethal scoring trio.

This rich club is not only expected to crush all comers in Ligue 1 (France’s top division), but also best the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in England, and also beat other world heavyweights in Bayern Munich (Germany) and Barcelona (Spain) in the Champions League.

FOOD

I absolutely love tacos. Could eat them every day if possible.

Of late, I’ve tried to hit up as many taco spots in the city to get a good gauge of who’s top-notch.

I ventured out to Metairie for Tacos del Cartel. I digged the vibe of the place and the tacos.

Carne asada taco is a must try, and also order the chicken tinga. The chicken tinga is shredded chicken in tomato and chipotle sauce, served with pico de gallo and romano cheese.

Now I’ve tried many others, that I won’t go into detail here, but my tops is Barracuda.

Located Uptown, the outside setup for dining is so relaxed and cool.

The tacos, oh yeah they’re quite tasty. The beef (grilled steak, onion, cilantro on flour tortilla) and crispy fish (beer-battered catfish, shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro, crema, salsa macha, pomegranate, on flour) are my favorites.

