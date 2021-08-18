Four New Orleans gun violence victims who died Monday identified by coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office on Wednesday (Aug. 18) identified four slain gun violence victims who died Monday in New Orleans.

A man shot Saturday (Aug. 14) around 5:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street died Monday. He was identified as 48-year-old Isaac Johnson, the coroner’s office said.

The agency identified 35-year-old Roshelle Lemon as the woman shot to death Monday afternoon at the intersection of Louisa Street and Higgins Boulevard in the Desire neighborhood. New Orleans police have said Lemon was 7 months pregnant when fatally shot around 1:15 p.m. Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office made no announcement as to the cause of death determination of her unborn child.

The two men found shot to death late Monday night inside a vehicle in the 5300 block of Tullis Drive in Algiers were identified as 47-year-old Johnny Henry and 45-year-old Eric Carter. Police said their bodies were discovered when officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:16 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.