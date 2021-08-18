Gretna Walmart to close for cleaning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Walmart in Gretna, located on the Westbank Expressway, will close for deep cleaning, store managers announced.

The store will close Wed., Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. until Aug. 20 at 6 a.m.

A third party cleaning crew will be on-site to thoroughly clean and sanitize. Employees will have time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen before Aug. 20.

Last Friday, Walmart stores in Covington and Harahan closed for the same reason.

