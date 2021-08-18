BBB Accredited Business
L.A. County issues new mask mandate, will be required for LSU-UCLA game

If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be...
If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. The L.A. Department of Health announced on Monday, August 16. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. The L.A. Department of Health announced on Monday, August 16.

The order states that everyone attending outdoor events with more than 10,000 people will have to wear a mask “except when actively eating or drinking.”

The order goes into effect Thursday, August 19. The department of health stated “the mask can be removed briefly to eat or drink, and that it must be immediately put back on afterward.”

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

