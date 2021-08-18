LDH data shows 28 percent of new COVID-19 cases are in children

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A COVID-19 update provided by Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office using data from the Louisiana Department of Health says that 28 percent of new COVID-19 cases are in children.

🚨🚨🚨 A full 28% of all new COVID cases reported in Louisiana today are in children.



The age group with the most growth in COVID is our kids, and many of them are too young to even get the vaccine that's available to all of us adults for free. — Christina Stephens 😎 (@CEStephens) August 18, 2021

The update comes immediately after a chaotic BESE meeting was adjourned after a debate on masks in schools quickly lost focus.

To date, there are a total of 3,022 new hospitalizations. There are 448 new patients on the use of vents.

In total, there are 6,606 new cases and 87 deaths.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.