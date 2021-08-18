LDH data shows 28 percent of new COVID-19 cases are in children
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A COVID-19 update provided by Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office using data from the Louisiana Department of Health says that 28 percent of new COVID-19 cases are in children.
The update comes immediately after a chaotic BESE meeting was adjourned after a debate on masks in schools quickly lost focus.
To date, there are a total of 3,022 new hospitalizations. There are 448 new patients on the use of vents.
In total, there are 6,606 new cases and 87 deaths.
