Man arrested for shooting death of a woman in New Orleans East earlier this month, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was arrested today for a fatal shooting that occurred around the intersection of Dwyer and Wilson Ave. on Aug. 6, according to the NOPD.

Larry Isaac, 22, was located in Jefferson Parish after being arrested on a traffic attachment before being transported and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on the aforementioned charge in this investigation.

At around 12:31 a.m. on Aug. 6, NOPD Seventh District officers discovered the body of 34-year-old Heather Tulbert, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The NOPD says that initial reports indicate that a woman was found shot to death on the scene.

No further details are known at this time.

