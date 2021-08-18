BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting death of a woman in New Orleans East earlier this month, NOPD says

Larry Isaac, 22, was located in Jefferson Parish after being arrested on a traffic attachment...
Larry Isaac, 22, was located in Jefferson Parish after being arrested on a traffic attachment before being transported and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on the aforementioned charge in this investigation.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was arrested today for a fatal shooting that occurred around the intersection of Dwyer and Wilson Ave. on Aug. 6, according to the NOPD.

Larry Isaac, 22, was located in Jefferson Parish after being arrested on a traffic attachment before being transported and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on the aforementioned charge in this investigation.

At around 12:31 a.m. on Aug. 6, NOPD Seventh District officers discovered the body of 34-year-old Heather Tulbert, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The NOPD says that initial reports indicate that a woman was found shot to death on the scene.

No further details are known at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

More Delta Variant COVID patients are ending up in the ICU
NOLA doctors say more patients are ending up in the ICU with Delta variant
A crowd of angry, largely unmasked people objecting to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' mask...
Anti-maskers force early adjournment of La. school board meeting
BESE meeting about masks in schools
BESE meeting about masks in schools
Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield
Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield