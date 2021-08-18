Mother of pregnant woman killed says she forgives shooter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans police search for the person responsible for killing a pregnant woman on Monday (Aug. 16), 36-year-old Roshelle Lemon’s mother remembers her as a joy to be around.

“I don’t wish that on no mother. No mother at all,” Deborah Lemon told FOX 8 two days after the shooting. “No parents. No mother. I don’t wish that on nobody. But only the good lord knows what happened and that’s who I rely on and who I talk to. I know God’s going to solve this case. I know this.”

Roshelle was shot inside of a car at the intersection of Louisa Street and Higgins Boulevard in the Desire neighborhood.

Deborah says she doesn’t know much about the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death.

Authorities said 35-year-old Roshelle Lemon was the pregnant woman shot to death Aug. 16 in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood (Photo provided by family)

Roshelle was seven months pregnant. The unborn child was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time after the attack. She leaves behind two young boys.

“I miss my child. I miss talking to her. She calls me all day and if she’s not calling me, I’m calling her,” Deborah said.

Deborah says she forgives the shooter, even if people think she’s crazy.

“I don’t know why you would have done that to my child. I don’t know what you was thinking about. A pregnant woman? I don’t know. I really don’t know. I just feel sorry for them but in my heart and you know people might think I’m crazy, but God is a forgiving God and I’m going to forgive them,” she said.

Police are still searching for the shooter in this case. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers.

