NOPD investigating homicide on Clouet Street

New Orleans police said a man was shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday (Aug. 17) in the...
New Orleans police said a man was shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday (Aug. 17) in the 2100 block of Clouet Street.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Florida neighborhood late Tuesday (Aug. 17), New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of Clouet Street at 11:22 p.m., after officers responded to reports of gunfire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Rayell Johnson at (504) 658-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

