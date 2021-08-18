NOPD investigating homicide on Clouet Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Florida neighborhood late Tuesday (Aug. 17), New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of Clouet Street at 11:22 p.m., after officers responded to reports of gunfire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Rayell Johnson at (504) 658-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

