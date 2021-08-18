BBB Accredited Business
Olympian auctions Tokyo medal for infant’s life-saving heart surgery

Maria Andrejczyk posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.
Maria Andrejczyk posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.(CNN / Twitter)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - An Olympic athlete’s selfless act to help a young boy is not going unnoticed.

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk posted on her social media saying she heard about an infant who needed life-saving heart surgery and felt the need to help.

The power of social media strikes again.

The athlete posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Cześć kochani! Długo na tym nie myślałam, była to pierwsza zbiórka na jaką weszłam i wiedziałam, że jest to ta...

Posted by Maria Magdalena Andrejczyk on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

A Polish supermarket chain, Zabka, won the auction with a bid of $125,000.

That money will allow the boy to get the surgery at Stanford University Medical Center.

To make the story a little sweeter, she says the supermarket decided to give the medal back to Andrejczyk, making it a donation to the boy’s cause.

