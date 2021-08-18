Overtime Podcast #249 - Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill Still a Close Competition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

It’s going to take more than one preseason game to determine a the Saints’ starting quarterback. Both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill had their positives, but they both committed turnovers as well.

On this episode of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss what the good and bad from the preseason loss to the Ravens, including the progress of Marquez Callaway as the top wide receiver and growth at the linebacker position.

Sean Fazende on Taysom Hill:

“I think what you saw Saturday was a pretty good representation of what we’ve seen in practice. There were some good things. There were a few bad things. Overall, you feel good, not great. In Taysom’s case, a few things jumped off. I actually thought he played a little bit better in the game than he practiced all week, at least to start. I thought the start of the game was his best drive.”

Chris Hagan on Jameis Winston:

“With Jameis, we’ve always said you take the good with the bad. For him to have those brilliant throws down field and the big plays he made in Tampa, he’s got to be willing to turn it loose. But then if he turns it loose, you’re going to get the turnovers. So I wonder how difficult the rewiring has been to find the big play, and as you talked about in a previous podcast, the explosiveness by efficiency that the Saints want.”

