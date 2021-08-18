Shelby: Sun, Storms, and Heat Continue

The daily mix of sun and storms will last through Thursday. It will be typically hot with highs generally in the low to mid 90s.

Late week and this weekend, a strong area of high pressure will send temperatures soaring into the upper 90s with dry, sunny skies.

That same high pressure will also keep tropical systems like Grace well to our south.

We can expect the extra hot conditions and mostly dry skies to continue into early next week.

