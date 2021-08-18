“They’re putting me at risk,” Immunocompromised woman pleads with vaccine hesitant following third vaccine dose

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After she was fully vaccinated, Lydia Montgomery said she and her husband of 57 years started enjoying life outside their home again.

“We were just starting to go out again and having a great time when I was put back in jail,” said Montgomery.

Diagnosed with COPD decades ago, Montgomery says neither she nor her family can take any risks with this virus. So, when delta began to take hold, the future was again uncertain.

“It’s terrifying because I know if I got the virus, I would not survive it… and then they came up with a third dose, and I said I’m going to be the first one to take it… a fabulous errand to me because I spent 10 months literally only leaving the house to take a drive,” said Montgomery.

“Immunocompromised patients actually have lower antibodies,” said NOLA Discount pharmacist, Khanh Tran.

Those who want and qualify for a third shot will have to fill out an attestation form and bring their vaccine card, but walk-ins are accepted and encouraged.

“It’s a lot more than I was expecting. People really do want their third vaccines,” said Tran.

“I hope that everyone in this country realizes the shot is so much better than getting COVID or giving it to someone like me,” said Montgomery.

Because her immune system is so compromised, Montgomery’s distanced herself from family for two weeks until she has a higher level of antibodies.

“It just frees you. He’s been my husband for 57 years and this morning I said in 13 days we can kiss again… I’m a mom and a wife and that’s all I’ve ever done and that’s all I want,” said Montgomery.

She says getting the shot is easy, hoping those vaccine-hesitant think of people other than themselves.

“It’s their business but yet they’re putting me at risk to so I have to spend months in my house and not go anywhere or do anything,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery said after getting her third dose, she only had a sore arm for about 36 hours.

Qualifying people can only receive a third dose 28 days after receiving their second shot.

