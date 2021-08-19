After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #17

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Winston with first team (full passing chart)

Jameis Winston returned to the first team and for the most part had an uneventful day.

First team period

Winston only threw one short pass in the period when he went to Sutton Smith in the flat

for a short gain.

Second team period

This was Winston best period of practice. He opened with a quick out to Deonte Harris. Then, he found Marquez Callaway on a lucy route underneath.

Kwon Alexander sacked Winston on his next drop back.

Winston found Harris again on a comeback for a double-digit gain next. Then, he climbed the pocket nicely to find Nick Vannett in the middle of the field to close out the period.

Third team period

Winston’s first attempt ended with the ball either slipping or being knocked out of his hand as he threw it. He next went to Chris Hogan on a square in for 15 yards.

His final pass of the period was a play-action throw to L.J. Humphrey over the middle.

Fourth team period

Winston misfired on his first attempt at a back shoulder to Harris. The ball was off-target, and Brian Poole was there to knock it away.

Dalton sacked Winston on his next drop back, while his next pass was a low incompletion.

Winston missed Harris deep on a nine route next. Harris had a step but the throw was late. His last attempt of the day fell incomplete as well.

Take Two: Hill with second team (full passing chart)

First team period

Hill’s lone pass of the period went to Hogan on a slant. The play looked like an RPO where Hill read the coverage and hit Hogan instead of handing it off.

Second team period

Hill opened the period with a nice throw to Ethan Wolf on an over route. Hill did a good job of standing in the pocket despite a rusher in his face.

His next was nearly the play of camp. The Saints went tricky and tried a flea flicker. Hill went deep to Humphrey, but the ball went off his fingertips to fall incomplete.

After that, it was a back shoulder connection to Baker. Then, he found Ty Montgomery on a shallow crosser. Hill closed out the period with a checkdown to Devonta Freeman.

Third team period

Hill first pass of the period was a checkdown to Latavius Murray. Then, he went back to Murray two plays later on a swing route.

Hill misfired a seam route on his final pass of the period. The ball was overthrown and nearly picked by Bryce Thompson.

Fourth team period

Hill began with a swing pass to Freeman for about five yards. His next pass was a throwaway.

On the next play, hill went to Harris on a slant. The ball bounced off Harris and fortunately landed in the hands of Baker for a catch.

They tried the flea flicker again on the next play. But the play was slow to develop and the coverage was there, so Hill wisely ran with the ball.

Hill went back Hogan on a dig route for about 15 yards on his next pass.

Andrew Dowell stepped in front of his next pass underneath and brought it back for a touchdown. Hill was too late to get his checkdown, and Dowell jumped the route beautifully.

Hill closed out his day with a connection to Baker on a sail/deep out route.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

During 7-on-7, Ken Crawley undercut a Winston pass to the sideline and picked the ball off. There may have been defensive holding on the play.

Ian Book had a nice connection to Humphrey on a comeback for about 15 yards during the third team period.

Winston found tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman on square-ins during 7-on-7.

Take Four: Attendance Report

Ryan Ramczyk and Alvin Kamara returned to practice Thursday. Terron Armstead did not practice after being on the field for stretch.

Pete Werner, Payton Turner, Alex Armah, TommyLee Lewis, Malcolm Roach, Will Clapp and Tre’Quan Smith all missed practice.

Take Five: Other Observations

- There was a full crew of officials at practice Thursday.

- The Saints are now down to two official training camp practices.

- On Friday, the team is scheduled for a night practice inside the Superdome.

