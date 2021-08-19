BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce: Spotty storms today-Dry skies and extreme heat Friday-Monday

By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High is moving in across the Gulf coast keeping Hurricane Grace on a southern path into the Yucatan Peninsula and keeping our local weather hot and mostly dry. We’ll have some spotty streaming showers around and a storm or two is possible, but for most of the day expect little rain and hot and humid conditions.

Most of our area goes under a heat advisory from late morning into the early evening hours meaning feels like temperatures will reach near 111 degrees. Take full precautions against the heat and check the backseat.

The tropics remain busy. The remnants of Fred have moved north into New England. Grace is pushing into the Yucatan Peninsula as a Hurricane and Henri spins off Bermuda, but is expected to push north towards New England as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Bruce's noon forecast for Aug. 19 - Dry skies and extreme heat
Bruce's noon forecast for Aug. 19 - Dry skies and extreme heat
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum temples
Morning weather forecast for Thurs., Aug. 19
Morning weather forecast for Thurs., Aug. 19
High pressure keeps tropical activity at bay the next couple of days, but ramps the heat up...
Nicondra: High pressure keeps heat in place and tropical systems away