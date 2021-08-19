Bruce: Spotty storms today-Dry skies and extreme heat Friday-Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High is moving in across the Gulf coast keeping Hurricane Grace on a southern path into the Yucatan Peninsula and keeping our local weather hot and mostly dry. We’ll have some spotty streaming showers around and a storm or two is possible, but for most of the day expect little rain and hot and humid conditions.

Most of our area goes under a heat advisory from late morning into the early evening hours meaning feels like temperatures will reach near 111 degrees. Take full precautions against the heat and check the backseat.

Bruce: After a few spotty showers today will turn to drier skies Friday into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s and may see a 100°. Heat index in the 105-110° through Sunday. Stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/ZwwT1n4Xk9 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 19, 2021

The tropics remain busy. The remnants of Fred have moved north into New England. Grace is pushing into the Yucatan Peninsula as a Hurricane and Henri spins off Bermuda, but is expected to push north towards New England as well.

