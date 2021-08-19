BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Controversial Slidell casino will be named Camellia Bay

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino...
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino entertainment complex near Slidell. I will be called Camellia Bay.(WVUE FOX 8)
By Chris Finch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A proposed $325 million casino, being pitched by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, now has a name.

The developer announced Thursday the Slidell-area project will be called Camellia Bay Resort and Casino.

Peninsula Pacific hopes to build the casino and resort near I-10 at the foot of the Twin Span.

Many citizens are against the casino saying it will only enable gambling addiction, human trafficking, among other crime concerns. But others say it will help the economy and create jobs.

ALSO SEE:

St. Tammany Sheriff, Slidell Chief oppose Slidell-area casino proposal

St. Tammany says casino company sweetens its proposal

St. Tammany votes to pass Slidell casino resolution; development still far away

St. Tammany Parish voters will be asked to decide on a Nov. 13 referendum to allow riverboat gambling in the parish.

The company asked more than 7,000 people for a preferred name of the casino. Kimberly Frady, a nurse at Ochsner in Slidell, won $5,000 for picking the name first.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks about being a diplomat. She is a native of...
U.N. Ambassador says fundamental freedoms must be respected in Afghanistan
Political analyst Mike Sherman on Afghanistan for Tuesday, Aug. 17
Political analyst Mike Sherman on Afghanistan for Tuesday, Aug. 17
Marine Chris Cox who is now commander of the New Orleans VFW Post served in Afghanistan and he...
New Orleans veteran calls chaos in Afghanistan ‘heartbreaking;’ Cassidy attacks Biden’s troop withdrawal
Biden's Afghanistan plan a 'disaster,' Cassidy says
Biden's Afghanistan plan a 'disaster,' Cassidy says