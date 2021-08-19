Controversial Slidell casino will be named Camellia Bay

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A proposed $325 million casino, being pitched by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, now has a name.

The developer announced Thursday the Slidell-area project will be called Camellia Bay Resort and Casino.

Peninsula Pacific hopes to build the casino and resort near I-10 at the foot of the Twin Span.

Many citizens are against the casino saying it will only enable gambling addiction, human trafficking, among other crime concerns. But others say it will help the economy and create jobs.

ALSO SEE:

St. Tammany Sheriff, Slidell Chief oppose Slidell-area casino proposal

St. Tammany says casino company sweetens its proposal

St. Tammany votes to pass Slidell casino resolution; development still far away

St. Tammany Parish voters will be asked to decide on a Nov. 13 referendum to allow riverboat gambling in the parish.

The company asked more than 7,000 people for a preferred name of the casino. Kimberly Frady, a nurse at Ochsner in Slidell, won $5,000 for picking the name first.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.