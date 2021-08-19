BBB Accredited Business
Heat wave begins this weekend

Some spots could be near 100 degrees(WVUE FOX8)
By David Bernard
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The daily mix of sun and storms will last through Thursday. It will be typically hot with highs generally in the low to mid 90s.

Late week and this weekend, a strong area of high pressure will send temperatures soaring into the upper 90s with dry, sunny skies. A few spots could reach 100 degrees. No rain is expected.

The same high pressure will also keep tropical systems like Grace well to our south.

Henri and Grace are not impacting us and no tropical systems are expected through the weekend.

