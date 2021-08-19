BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person

The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (Gray News) – Law enforcement is warning the public about suspicious texts that could lead to a potential sex trafficking scheme.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on social media explaining that texts or Facebook messages are circulating of women trying to meet up with you.

“These people are apparently trying to lure people so they can take them for sex trafficking,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Good morning. Wanted to let everyone know that if you receive a text message or a message on Facebook that looks like...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, August 15, 2021

More than 1,000 people have commented on the post, many saying they had experienced something similar. Most people said the person sending the message would continue texting, trying to get a name and photo.

Amy Bailey-Ferguson in Waco, Texas, told KWTX she received the suspicious text message and said she told the person they had the wrong number, but the sender continued asking questions.

Bailey-Ferguson said she responded, “because it was the polite thing to do.”

“I thought it was odd that she would send me a picture and want to continue to talk so I blocked her,” she added.

Bailey-Ferguson told her boyfriend about the mysterious text message, who learned similar texts with the photo of the same woman had been flagged by law enforcement halfway across the country.

“I felt sick to my stomach after (I received) the screenshot from the sheriff’s office,” she told KWTX. “I have no clue how she would have gotten my number either.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Lucky black cat leads to owner's rescue