BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU tells Greek chapters to get tested for COVID-19 after cases detected in wastewater

WAFB file photo of COVID-19 wastewater testing on LSU's campus
WAFB file photo of COVID-19 wastewater testing on LSU's campus(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has advised several of its Greek chapters that their members must be tested for COVID-19 after university officials detected the virus in samples of wastewater from Greek houses on campus, a university spokesperson tells WAFB.

The wastewater COVID testing program has been in place at LSU since Fall 2020 and has been used in various areas around campus including residence halls, the UREC, and Greek houses, LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said.

RELATED STORIES:

“Tests are un a few times a week at various pumping stations on campus, and when an area shows high traces of the virus [COVID-19] that exceed the researchers identified threshold, all students in that area are contacted and required to go get a COVID test,” Ballard said. “Today [Thursday, Aug. 19], a number of Greek chapters (both sororities and fraternities) were notified that they should go get tested based on the latest wastewater test results.”

Ballard did not identify the Greek chapters where COVID-19 was detected in the wastewater.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Some spots near 100 this weekend
Heat advisory Friday
The Krewe of TCQNO (The Culinary Queens of New Orleans) is making history as Greater New...
New Orleans has a new parade krewe coming to town
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino...
Controversial Slidell casino will be named Camellia Bay
Fried Chicken Fest presented by Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s Fried Chicken Fest canceled