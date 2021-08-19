New Orleans has a new parade krewe coming to town

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is about to welcome a new krewe into town. The Krewe of The Culinary Queens of New Orleans (TCQNO) is making history as the first krewe to honor women in the food and beverage industry.

Krewe captain and founder Akasia Lee-Nicholas is the owner of Let Us Cater for You. She founded the krewe that unites women with all food and beverage backgrounds.

The krewe is established to celebrate the accomplishments and services of its members and honor the long-time Mardi Gras culture.

The Culinary Queens of New Orleans is now accepting new krewe membership applications. Women 18 years old and older who own food and/or beverage brands are eligible to become members of the new parade krewe.

The membership application can be completed online at www.adnenterprise.com.

The historic krewe will host its inaugural parade on February 22, 2022.

