Nicondra: High pressure keeps heat in place and tropical systems away

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure built in across the Gulf coast and into the Gulf of Mexico keeping Hurricane Grace on a southern path into the Yucatan Peninsula and keeping our local weather hot and mostly dry. We’ll have some spotty streaming showers around and a storm or two is possible, but for most of the day expect little rain and hot and humid conditions. Most of our area goes under a heat advisory from late morning into the early evening hours meaning feels like temperatures will reach near 111 degrees. Take full precautions against the heat and check the backseat.

The tropics remain busy. The remnants of Fred have moved north into New England. Grace is pushing into the Yucatan Peninsula as a Hurricane and Henri spins off Bermuda, but is expected to push north towards New England as well.

