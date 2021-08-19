Raising Cane’s Fried Chicken Fest canceled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the Raising Cane’s Fried Chicken Festival have canceled the 2021 event as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to strain the state’s healthcare systems.

The festival was scheduled for October 23 and 24.

Cleveland Spears, organizer and President/CEO of the Spears Group says the decision was “particularly difficult, as the independently owned restaurants that participate in our festival have had an extraordinarily difficult year.”

Spears says the festival is looking forward to returning in the fall of 2022.

Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s Found and CEO says he is disappointed the festival can’t go on as planned.

For more information, visit friedchickenfestival.com.

