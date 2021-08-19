Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to NOLA featuring local artists

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the region on Saturday, September 18 at Republic NOLA.

The event will celebrate the vibrant dance scene of New Orleans and the artists, movers, and creators who have contributed to the city’s legacy within street dance.

Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the region on Saturday, September 18 at Republic NOLA. (RBDYS_NOLA)

The top dancers will go head-to-head, via bracket-style tournament, performing against a soundtrack of mainstream beats to timeless classics.

The competition will highlight the region’s dance scene and local artists which includes New Orleans’ own Shiek, Sohlid Gold, and Evidence. Additional styles across the south will feature Nick Fury and Damn.3dge.

Local New Orleans bounce king and legend HaSizzle will perform as well as LA.MIX.

Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the region on Saturday, September 18 at Republic NOLA. (RBDYS_NOLA)

The event is open to the public and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through redbull.com or Eventbrite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.