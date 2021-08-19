BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to NOLA featuring local artists

Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the...
Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the region on Saturday, September 18 at Republic NOLA.(RBDYS_NOLA)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the region on Saturday, September 18 at Republic NOLA.

The event will celebrate the vibrant dance scene of New Orleans and the artists, movers, and creators who have contributed to the city’s legacy within street dance.

Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the...
Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the region on Saturday, September 18 at Republic NOLA.(RBDYS_NOLA)

The top dancers will go head-to-head, via bracket-style tournament, performing against a soundtrack of mainstream beats to timeless classics.

The competition will highlight the region’s dance scene and local artists which includes New Orleans’ own Shiek, Sohlid Gold, and Evidence. Additional styles across the south will feature Nick Fury and Damn.3dge.

Local New Orleans bounce king and legend HaSizzle will perform as well as LA.MIX.

Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the...
Red Bull Dance Your Styles makes its return to New Orleans with top freestyle dancers from the region on Saturday, September 18 at Republic NOLA.(RBDYS_NOLA)

The event is open to the public and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through redbull.com or Eventbrite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

The Shorty Fest benefitting the Trombone Shorty Foundation is set for Oct. 11 at Tipitina's.
Trombone Shorty to play Tipitina’s for first time in 6 years in Shorty Fest benefit show
Rock n’ Roll singer and Louisiana native Lloyd Price performs during his induction into the...
Lloyd Price’s legacy to be celebrated by his hometown; friends recall his many contributions to Rock ‘n’ Roll
Lloyd Price Memorial Service
Lloyd Price Memorial Service
If you’re from Southwest Louisiana and plan on catching the movie at theaters this weekend, you...
Lake Charles native cast as Smokey Robinson in new Aretha Franklin biopic