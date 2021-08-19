Wayne Stein succeeds Frank Monica as head coach at St. Charles Catholic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Things no doubt look a little different at St. Charles Catholic these days. Legendary coach Frank Monica is no longer roaming the sidelines for the Comets. Monica won a state title in LaPlace, and also took the team to six state title games. Wayne Stein is now leading the charge for the Comets.

“Oh it’s definitely different. I think for everybody, and we talked as a staff, Coach Monica wasn’t just a figurehead. A guy that was putting 100 hours a week. Still cutting grass and doing all of those things. It’s not just the coaching part, the X’s and O’s part that we all had to pick up slack. We had to pick up slack on all the things he still did. For somebody who’s done it as long as he’s done it, and still heavily involved in everything to make it run smoothly. It’s an adjustment. He comes out from time to time, which is awesome. We wish he would come out more, but I think he’s just trying to stay away to start. He’s right there, he’s a phone call away anytime you need something. He’s not afraid to answer the phone, and answer any questions we have,” said head coach Wayne Stein.

Stein, is Monica’s nephew, he’s got football in his blood. Plus, he graduated from St. Charles Catholic in 1999. So Stein knows the lofty expectations the football program is built on.

“The transition from the kids standpoint is simple. It’s a little different. You’re sitting in one seat in a staff room, now you’re sitting in a different seat. You’re sitting amongst the same guys you went to war with. Guys you worked with for the last 15-20 years. So that is an adjustment. We work with one another. But at the end of the day somebody does have to be the boss, and make those final decisions. So that’s definitely an adjustment,” said Stein.

St. Charles Catholic opens their regular season on the road at Shaw.

