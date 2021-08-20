BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Drier skies this weekend means near record heat

Use heat precautions
(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get ready for a dry but very hot weekend. In fact this may be the hottest weekend of the summer so far. High pressure firmly settled over the region for the weekend will keep it hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s and the feels like temperatures feeling more like 105 to 112 degrees.

The strong high keeps Grace locked in the southern Gulf of Mexico moving towards the Mexican coast. As the high slides a bit more to the west rain chances increase towards the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Look for a stretch of weather with highs in the middle 90s and lows in the upper 70s near 80.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

