Bruce: Drier skies this weekend means near record heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get ready for a dry but very hot weekend. In fact this may be the hottest weekend of the summer so far. High pressure firmly settled over the region for the weekend will keep it hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s and the feels like temperatures feeling more like 105 to 112 degrees.

Bruce: A hot Hot Friday and weekend ahead as temps will rise into the upper 90s. Heat index in the 104-109° range. Most stay dry but stay hydrated and take frequent breaks out there. Heat advisory is in effect. pic.twitter.com/OfQoQdt3JB — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 20, 2021

The strong high keeps Grace locked in the southern Gulf of Mexico moving towards the Mexican coast. As the high slides a bit more to the west rain chances increase towards the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Look for a stretch of weather with highs in the middle 90s and lows in the upper 70s near 80.

