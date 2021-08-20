Five arrested in Terrebonne Parish accused of drug dealing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish narcotics agents arrested five people accused of dealing drugs from a home in the Bourg area.

The sheriff’s office says it received several complaints about a home on Nate Lane. A swat team, state troopers, and other local agencies conducted a search warrant yesterday morning.

They say they found crystal meth, marijuana, heroin, prescription pills, and other drugs.

The five suspects face a range of charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.