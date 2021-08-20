BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Four-star guard Justice Williams reclassifies for 2021

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four-star shooting guard Justice Williams has reclassified for the 2021 recruiting cycle and will be joining the LSU men’s basketball team for the upcoming season.

Last season, Williams spent his junior year at Montverde Academy in Florida. According to 247Sports, Williams was rated as the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 40 overall player in the nation for the class of 2022.

Montverde posted a record of 24-1 during the 2020-21 season and captured another Geico National Title. Williams played for Team Final on the AAU circuit which won the Southern Jamfest in Hampton, Virginia and the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Georgia.

Williams is a native of Philadelphia and transferred from Philadelphia Roman Catholic High School where his team was making a run at the PIAA Class 6A title in 2020.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says

Latest News

LSU guard Tiara Young (2)
LSU Board of Supervisors approves Mulkey contract, increasing price of women’s basketball tickets
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
‘I’m home’ - Kim Mulkey speaks for first time as head coach of women’s basketball team
Kim Mulkey does an impression of LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron as she visits the LSU...
WATCH: Kim Mulkey’s Coach O impression
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Juan’s World: Welcoming Home a Legend
Cam Thomas - 12/26/20 (Full Interview)
Cam Thomas - 12/26/20 (Full Interview)