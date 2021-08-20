Gov. Edwards: ‘The cases that we’re seeing in children 0 to 18 is very troubling.’

After the education system transitioned to Zoom screens over a year ago, literacy experts fear millions of children have fallen behind.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The highly contagious Delta variant continues to circulate in the state, and it is affecting a growing number of children.

Governor John Bel Edwards calls the number of COVID-19 cases among children very concerning. Edwards’ comments came during a Friday afternoon news conference on the 4th surge of the virus in the state.

“Practically a hundred percent of our cases today in Louisiana are of the Delta variant. The last time we measured it was over 96% I believe, so that’s what we’re talking about but the cases that we’re seeing in children 0 to 18 is very troubling. I can tell you for the last couple of days 28 of all the new cases that we’re reporting, 28% are in children 0 to 17,” said Edwards.

He said it is important that people over the age of 12 get vaccinated so that they can help to protect children who cannot be vaccinated yet. The FDA has not authorized the vaccines for kids under 12 but that is expected to happen in the coming months.

“It’s all the more reason why we have to do what we can to protect kids and we need to be very mindful of the fact that while 2.2 million Louisianans have received a shot not a single Louisianan under 12 has received a vaccine,” said Edwards.

State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter says case numbers among young adults are high as well.

“Eighteen to 29-year-olds as you can see from this slide remain the number one group, age group for new cases and just short behind them is individuals below the age of 18. Over the past week we’ve had 1,700 new cases in individuals between the ages of zero and four and 5,700 new cases between the ages of five and 17,” said Kanter.

Edwards said Louisiana will not be able to keep schools open if kids are not protected against the virus.

“Simply put, we cannot keep our schools open or our kids safe today without masks. Through two weeks of reporting from schools, they’ve 5,328 kids and 750 staff with cases of COVID-19 and when you look at the close contacts, there are 23,000 close contacts who’ve had to leave school for some period of time because of that,” Edwards stated.

Kanter says a lot of virus remains in the state.

“Just a lot of COVID remains true, just a ton of COVID being spread across Louisiana right now. We have increased the amount of new COVID cases diagnosed by about 300% over the past month,” said Kanter.

