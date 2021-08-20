Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID-19 surge at 1:30 p.m. Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about Louisiana’s continued fourth surge of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the state passed a grim pandemic milestone when the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported more than 3,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Aug. 20, 3,013 patients were hospitalized with the virus statewide. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators has also increased this week. LDH reported 479 patients were on mechanical ventilators as of Thursday.

The governor’s comments will come just two days after Wednesday’s Louisiana Board of Education and Secondary Education (BESE) meeting was adjourned early after a crowd of angry, unmasked parents refused to comply with the board member’s request to wear a mask.

The same day, U.S. health officials called for all Americans to receive booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to help increase the population’s protection against the virus amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines’ effectiveness is slipping.

Top health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are calling for people to receive an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine eight months after getting their second shot.

Health authorities believe those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely require an extra shot but more data is needed.

The governor is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. Friday. His speech will be live streaming inside this story and on KALB-TV in Alexandria and WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.