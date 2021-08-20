Gulf coast veteran working to get interpreters out of Afghanistan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A marine veteran from the gulf coast is getting very little sleep as he tries to get two interpreters out of Afghanistan. He says the situation remains chaotic and he’s urging US authorities to do more.

Nearly 6000 people have been evacuated from Kabul’s airport in the past two days, and thousands more are trying to get out, and for this local marine veteran, it’s personal.

“They are dragging their feet and if they don’t do it quick enough lives are going to be destroyed,” said Moises Espinal, who served in the Marines for 7 years and did two tours in Afghanistan with interpreters constantly at his side.

“They would go out on patrol with us facing the same kind of danger we were facing and they would do it day in and day out without hesitation,” said Espinal.

Now Espinal is working from his home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast trying to advise and coordinate an escape for his interpreters via text messages.

“They got within two or 3 miles of the control point and the Afghan national army started firing the weapons of the air and firing teargas into the crowd,” said Espinal.

The situation is chaotic.

Espinal communicates frequently with his interpreters, we are calling lucky and batton to protect their identities, but they are having trouble getting near entry points near the airport.

“It’s sad that our government has put them in a position where they will die if we leave them behind,” said Espinal.

This marine veteran is not surprised that Afghanistan fell so quickly to the Taliban.

“You have to ask yourself was there ever really any sense of unity within the national army,” said Espinal.

And after listening to the president’s speech, he’s urging the US government to do more to get those who helped Americans fight a 20-year war to get to safety before it’s too late. Espinal says actions, speak louder than words.

“If we don’t do right by these people this will come back and haunt us,” said Espinal.

Espinal says some countries have organized armed excursions to go into Afghanistan to extract those who helped them. He says the US should do the same.

