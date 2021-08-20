Hotel occupancy declines with cancellation of fall events, hoteliers remain positive

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hotel managers say occupancy may be lower than normal for August, but they are happy to be open for business.

Through the doors of the brand new Virgin Hotel in Downtown New Orleans, hotel staff are ready to welcome guests.

“It’s very exciting,” said General Manager Cody Bertone. After all, the hotel only just opened this week.

But he said it’s hard work.

“Of course with the festivals being canceled, you’re gonna have some cancellations you know we’ve been able to reschedule a lot of the French Quarter Fest, Jazz Fest to next year so that’s very positive,” said Bertone. “So there is a light at the end.”

Remaining positive just like the hotel staff at the iconic Le Pavillon hotel.

“We stand better than we were a year ago,” said General Manager Jeff Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said they were looking forward to October, but the cancellation of fall events has had a significant impact on occupancy at his hotel. He said they are 10 to 15% slower under these conditions compared to a normal August.

“We are seeing groups that were coming whether or not for the festivals but it looks like they’re still gonna come for now,” he said. “It depends on if other restrictions come into place.”

And the groups are coming. Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company said despite leisure event cancellations, conventions are still welcome in the city.

“Those conventioneers are a critical part of our economy. They are gonna come to the city in the fall and it’s our job to make sure they do so in a way that is safe,” she said.

And they are.

Convention Center officials say the facility is using the industry’s highest standards of cleaning and disinfecting, and also notifying even organizers of the city mandates for guests.

“The Convention Center has only had one upcoming cancelation directly related to Covid. Our schedule-- which was booked three to four years in advance-- is booked for Fall and we are optimistic about the future,” according to Convention Center Officials.

Back at the front desk: “Today we know what we know today, but we don’t know what we know tomorrow,” said Wilkinson.

“We just take it one day at a time and remain positive,” said Bertone.

The Convention Center’s schedule is full for fall 2021, which some events bringing in thousands of registered attendees-- something tourism leaders say will be good for business in the absence of fall festivals.

