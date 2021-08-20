LA Wallet app downloads spike since Mayor Cantrell vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of New Orleanians wrap around the Treme Center Friday, all trying to get their COVID vaccination status added to their phones, like Marci Franklin.

“I just recently moved here from Missouri. I was vaccinated in Missouri, and I do need to get my vaccination status into the system here in Louisiana,” Franklin said.

Friday, the New Orleans Health Department, NOLA Ready, the Medical Reserve Corps, and volunteers spent the day helping people fix any issue they have getting their COVID status to LA Wallet.

The app, which was originally designed to digitally display users’ driver’s licenses on a phone, recently added a component to tie in your vaccination record.

Since Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the proof of vaccine or negative test mandate, developers of the app say the daily downloads spiked.

“We had a 1900% increase in web traffic on [the website], said Calvin Fabre, President of Envoc, the company that developed the app. “It was amazing to see so many people get on board, download, getting 25,000 a day adding their COVID vaccination card to their license.”

People can download the app through Apple App Store or Google Play. The user then creates an account. Link their driver’s license to the app. Go to the COVID section and verify they allow the app to get the data from the Louisiana Health Department.

“Since you don’t have to enter anything, all of your information: your first name, last name, date of birth, all of those things are normally covered by HIPPA compliance and medical records privacy is all being transferred behind the scenes and only to the original source of everything,” Fabre explained.

He says they do not keep a copy of any information the health department shares, “we’re only hitting the Louisiana Department of Health database and once the citizen approves for that record to come down to your device, that’s the only thing we bring down and we keep no copies of it,” Fabre said.

Fabre says the information on a person’s CDC vaccination card must match their driver’s license otherwise it will not connect to the state’s LINKS system, a statewide immunization information system. He says if this is the case, the person needs to go to their primary health provider, bring their CDC card, and have their physician correct the information to LINKS.

“We want to take every opportunity to help our residents, our visitors, our workers, make sure their vaccination card is correct, make sure they have access to LA Wallet,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Department Director. “We want to make it easy as possible for everyone to comply with the new guidelines.”

Marci Franklin says the app is easier than digging through her purse, “I did go out last night and had to pull my card out and this would be easier to have all of that available whenever you get to ask for it.”

