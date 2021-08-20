BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Maason Smith primed for breakout season at LSU

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rivals recruiting service ranked Maason Smith the No. 1 overall recruit in the country for 2021 when he enrolled at LSU. It only took a few practices in the spring for Coach Orgeron to get a full gauge of how special Smith was.

“He’s our best pass rusher inside right now. Right now, five or six days of spring. There’s no question he’s going to play, he’s going to play a lot. He can push for a starting position. He’s a very athletic big man,” said Ed Orgeron.

Fast forward to this summer, and the praise is getting much louder from teammates.

“He’s definitely a freak man. He’s different man. He brings something to the table. Coming in as a freshman, you don’t see that too many times. It’s very rare to see those type of guys come in. Just natural ability. That’s what it is, natural ability. He’s one of those guys you can’t tweak too much, because you don’t want to mess up that natural ability. You find areas, look this can help your game a little bit better if you add this to it. He’s definitely one of those guys. Great player, great person. Maason takes coaching well. He wants to get better,” said defensive end Andre Anthony.

“He’s very gifted, he’s a gifted athlete, a freak. Everyone knows how big of a name he was coming out of high school. He really hasn’t sold himself short. Living up to the hype that is Maason Smith. He’s been doing great things for us. He’s really given us all good looks, and helping the old guys get better. I believe he’s going to get a lot of playing time. He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with,” said right tackle Austin Deculus.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Smith played his prep ball at Terrebonne.
Maason Smith primed for breakout freshman season at LSU
Kayshon Boutte is receiver No. 1 at LSU.
FFF: Breaking down my Associated Press college football preseason poll
If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be...
L.A. County issues new mask mandate, will be required for LSU-UCLA game
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams (33)
Seahawks make former Tiger Jamal Adams highest paid safety in the NFL