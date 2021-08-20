Man killed in Gentilly traffic crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a traffic crash Thursday evening in Gentilly according to NOPD.

The crash was reported at 5:43 p.m. in the 3700 block of Gentilly Blvd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

