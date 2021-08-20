BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Man killed in Gentilly traffic crash

One man was killed in a traffic crash Thursday evening in Gentilly according to NOPD.
One man was killed in a traffic crash Thursday evening in Gentilly according to NOPD.(WVUE FOX8)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a traffic crash Thursday evening in Gentilly according to NOPD.

The crash was reported at 5:43 p.m. in the 3700 block of Gentilly Blvd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Wedding venues navigate cancellations
Wedding venue owners tell couples, ‘alert your people, your guest list’ to New Orleans vaccine, testing mandate
dome bonds delayed
Bond commission delays action on dome bonds, over Saints refund policy concerns
Frank Monica retired this offseason
Wayne Stein succeeds Frank Monica as head coach at SCC
WAFB file photo of COVID-19 wastewater testing on LSU's campus
LSU tells Greek chapters to get tested for COVID-19 after cases detected in wastewater