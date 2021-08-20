Nicondra: Hot temperatures through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure firmly settled over the region for the weekend will keep it hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s and the feels like temperatures feeling more like 105 to 112 degrees. The strong high keeps Grace locked in the southern Gulf of Mexico moving towards the Mexican coast. As the high slides a bit more to the west rain chances increase towards the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Look for a stretch of weather with highs in the middle 90s and lows in the upper 70s near 80.

