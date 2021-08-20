BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic

By WFOX, WJAX staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFOX/WJAX) - A photo posted to social media shows COVID-19 patients lying on the floor at an antibody treatment center on Wednesday.

A city spokesman said the number of patients more than doubled there that day.

He said the next day, the number of wheelchairs was tripled and additional seats were brought in.

New signs advising people to not lie or sit on the floor greet patients walking into the downtown Jacksonville antibody treatment center after the picture went viral on social media.

“What the picture doesn’t convey is these people were in pain. They were miserable. They were really suffering,” said Louie Lopez, who snapped the photo while he says he waited in line for about two hours for treatment Tuesday.

“Wow, these people are in bad shape. I mean, I’m standing up. These people - take them back there and give them the treatment now,” he said.

The city said the number of patients more than doubled.

Last week, staff treated 132 people over five days. The center moved to the downtown library Tuesday and treated 240 patients in two days.

The site can handle more than 300 daily.

Shelly Burgess went after recently testing positive: “Wasn’t bad at all. Just had to wait a little while. But it really wasn’t bad.”

The Department of Health said its also providing extra resources, including ambulances on standby if needed.

“I tip my hat off to them. They were doing the best they could with a new situation,” Lopez said.

The state-run site is contracted out to CDR Maguire, a firm specializing in emergency management, who hasn’t responded yet to requests for comment.

The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis reminds patients if they are experiencing severe symptoms, they should go to the hospital, not the monoclonal treatment sites.

Copyright 2021 WFOX/WJAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp
People wait in long lines outside the Kabul Airport on Friday to escape Afghanistan.
Biden to address chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
White House officials announced plans to offer a booster shot to fully vaccinated Americans who...
What about Johnson and Johnson boosters?