BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Source: Saints sign safety Jeff Heath

Source: Saints sign safety Jeff Heath (Source: WVUE)
Source: Saints sign safety Jeff Heath (Source: WVUE)(Mark Lagrange (custom credit))
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed veteran safety Jeff Heath, according to a league source. Heath last played with the Raiders in 2020 and led the team with three interceptions.

Heath spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He has 11 career interceptions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Louisiana sports betting to begin during football season
Drew Brees and Luke Siegel
Saints fan befriended by Brees after accident, dies of COVID at 15
Saints training camp preview
Saints training camp preview
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #17