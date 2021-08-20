BBB Accredited Business
Southern Board of Supervisors votes to rename football field after legendary coach Pete Richardson

Former Southern head coach Pete Richardson
Former Southern head coach Pete Richardson(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Board of Supervisors met virtually Friday, Aug. 20, and one of the items on the agenda was a request to authorize the renaming of the football field at A.W. Mumford Stadium after former head coach Pete Richardson.

The Jaguars will scrimmage in front of their fans Saturday morning on Pete Richardson Field, now named for the legendary coach, after the board voted in favor of the request.

Richardson produced 134 wins in 17 years to become the second-winningest coach in school history.

He won the first of four HBCU National Championships when he started in 1993 and also added five SWAC titles in 11 seasons, culminating in 2003.

Richardson also owns the distinction of being the only coach to go undefeated against Grambling’s Eddie Robinson.

Saturday’s scrimmage starts at 10 a.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium, named for the school’s all-time winningest coach.

University leaders also discussed the policy regarding student-athletes using their name, image, and likeness.

