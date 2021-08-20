Southern Board of Supervisors votes to rename football field after legendary coach Pete Richardson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Board of Supervisors met virtually Friday, Aug. 20, and one of the items on the agenda was a request to authorize the renaming of the football field at A.W. Mumford Stadium after former head coach Pete Richardson.

The Jaguars will scrimmage in front of their fans Saturday morning on Pete Richardson Field, now named for the legendary coach, after the board voted in favor of the request.

Richardson produced 134 wins in 17 years to become the second-winningest coach in school history.

He won the first of four HBCU National Championships when he started in 1993 and also added five SWAC titles in 11 seasons, culminating in 2003.

Richardson also owns the distinction of being the only coach to go undefeated against Grambling’s Eddie Robinson.

Saturday’s scrimmage starts at 10 a.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium, named for the school’s all-time winningest coach.

University leaders also discussed the policy regarding student-athletes using their name, image, and likeness.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.