Teen accused of shooting Houma grandmother in carpool line arrested

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A teenager accused of shooting a grandmother while she was waiting to pick up a child from school in Houma has been arrested, according to Chief Dana Coleman.

Jamaine Dotch, 17, was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The shooting happened near St. Francis de Sales School on Aug. 6.

Dotch was spotted Thursday evening walking near Morgan Street and Roanoke Street when officers took him into custody. A pistol was collected for evidence.

The 60-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in the carpool line when police say Dotch opened the door and attempted to steal things from her. She was shot in the hand and the bullet traveled through her stomach to her pelvis.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

