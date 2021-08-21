Man killed in Harvey fatal shooting
Published: Aug. 21, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - JPSO is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Harvey at the intersection of 1st St. and Maplewood Drive.
Police received a number of calls of shots being fired in the area around 4:15 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a 61-year-old man on the ground unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspected is detained for questioning but the identity has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.
