Man killed in Harvey fatal shooting

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - JPSO is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Harvey at the intersection of 1st St. and Maplewood Drive.

Police received a number of calls of shots being fired in the area around 4:15 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a 61-year-old man on the ground unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspected is detained for questioning but the identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

