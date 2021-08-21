Nicondra: High pressure and hot weather through the rest of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the heat for me. Temperatures in the middle 90s today trigger triple digit heat indices and prompted heat advisories for the earlier part of the afternoon.

Some slightly less humid air managed to mix in keeping our heat indices out of advisory range of 105 and above by late afternoon. High temperatures still topped out in the middle 90s and we can expect a similar scenario on Sunday. The moisture levels on Sunday are likely to stay elevated for the early part of the day allowing for another Heat Advisory. We could see a few storms develop late in the afternoon.

Next week rain chances will rebound each day as the high slides west and break downs. By the middle of the week a trough will move across the Gulf giving us an even better chance at showers. High temperatures will return to the lower 90s.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center issued the last advisory on Grace. The storm made landfall overnight as a major hurricane. The remnants of Grace will rapidly dissipated as the circulation moved into the mountains of Mexico.

Henri is the next big story as it appears it will remain a hurricane well north as it approaches the Northeast. Hurricane warnings are up for Long Island as the storm is expected to begin to effect the region Saturday night with landfall Sunday.

