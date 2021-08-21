They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well, that didn’t take long!

Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino and her husband on Saturday (Aug. 21) announced the arrival of their new triplet daughters. The three girls were born Friday, just two days after the WVUE morning weather expert signed off from her last broadcast before maternity leave.

In a Facebook post, Latino said that what was supposed to be a routine checkup led to her doctor deciding it was “time for a birthday.” The three girls were delivered a few weeks earlier than expected and will be monitored for a time in the newborn intensive care unit, but each arrived healthy and without complications.

“It all happened so fast,” Latino wrote in her post. “Despite all the buildup over not finding out the sexes, I completely forgot to ask in that moment, because I was so relieved they were off to a good start health-wise. ... They are doing very well.”

Medical staff didn’t hold back long on the gender reveal.

“They did tell me, of course,” Latino wrote. “Girl, girl and girl. Kyle and I are thrilled to be the parents of five beautiful girls under 3 1/2 years old. What a wild ride we have ahead of us. Thank you all for your support!”

