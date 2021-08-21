BBB Accredited Business
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy

Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).(Provided by Shelby Latino)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well, that didn’t take long!

Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino and her husband on Saturday (Aug. 21) announced the arrival of their new triplet daughters. The three girls were born Friday, just two days after the WVUE morning weather expert signed off from her last broadcast before maternity leave.

In a Facebook post, Latino said that what was supposed to be a routine checkup led to her doctor deciding it was “time for a birthday.” The three girls were delivered a few weeks earlier than expected and will be monitored for a time in the newborn intensive care unit, but each arrived healthy and without complications.

“It all happened so fast,” Latino wrote in her post. “Despite all the buildup over not finding out the sexes, I completely forgot to ask in that moment, because I was so relieved they were off to a good start health-wise. ... They are doing very well.”

Medical staff didn’t hold back long on the gender reveal.

“They did tell me, of course,” Latino wrote. “Girl, girl and girl. Kyle and I are thrilled to be the parents of five beautiful girls under 3 1/2 years old. What a wild ride we have ahead of us. Thank you all for your support!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

