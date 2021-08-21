BBB Accredited Business
Zack: High heat this weekend; Heat Advisory in effect

Highs will soar into the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the dog days of summer as we continue to see the soaring temperatures and no signs of a break from the heat.

For Saturday and Sunday, our highs will be heading for the upper 90s so we will be flirting with some of the hottest temperatures we have seen this summer. Now heat index values should top out around 108 which is technically that Heat Advisory criteria. You may have noticed an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for heat index values at 113 or higher, that likely won’t play out considering the humidity will come down during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week rain chances will crawl their way back into the forecast which will dampen the mini heat wave. As rain chances come back, highs will trend back down into the lower 90s.

In the tropics we are watching Hurricane Grace which made landfall overnight as a major hurricane. Grace will rapidly dissipate in the next day or so as it runs into the mountainous terrain of interior Mexico. Henri is now the next big story as all indications are the now tropical storm will strengthen into a hurricane before approaching the Northeast U.S. coastline. Hurricane warnings are up for Long Island as the storm is expected to make landfall there Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere there isn’t much to talk about which is great news.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

