Nicondra: Heat continues, but rain could help

High pressure in control makes it difficult for storms to develop, but the southern edge should break late week getting us back to typical summer coverage.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot and muggy conditions stayed in control over the weekend and the heat will still be the headline going into the start of the work week.

High temperatures topped out in the mid-90s again Sunday and were looking for similar on Monday with heat indices or feels like temperatures back in the triple digits. Expect the Heat Advisory to continue right into the start of the week. Remember to continue heat precautions to prevent exhaustion and heat stroke!

Rain chances may tick up a smidge for Monday with some late afternoon storms possible. The areas that pick up a storm should get a bit of relief from the heat, but coverage will still be more sparse than usual. Rain coverage will be around 30% to start the week with higher rain chances coming Thursday and Friday as an upper low moves across the area helping to get us back into a more standard August pattern with high temps in the low 90s.

Henri made landfall as a tropical storm in Rhode Island today. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one wave well off the African coast for possible development. We’ll be watching in the Fox 8 weather center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

