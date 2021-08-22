BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in southwest Houston

An NOPD officer was fatally shot in Houston early this afternoon.
An NOPD officer was fatally shot in Houston early this afternoon.(Gray News)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD officer was fatally shot in Houston early this afternoon.

During a news conference, the Houston police chief says the officer is one of the two men who were shot at a restaurant just before 5:30 p.m.

Preliminary reports suggest two suspects came to the restaurant patio with guns drawn to rob the group the two men were with and shot.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson released a statement regarding the fallen officer: “We have been made aware of this incident. We are certain the Houston Police Department will work diligently to find the perpetrators of this terrible crime. We are praying for the family of our fallen officer. We are also praying for the family of the second victim in this incident. I want the thank Houston Police Chief Troy Finner for his strong words of support tonight. I would also ask that you pray for the NOPD family as we begin to understand the enormous loss we have suffered. At this point, we will not be identifying the fallen officer and we ask that you respect the privacy of his family at this terrible time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who...
Covington 10-year-old special needs child reported missing found dead
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy

Latest News

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Southern Decadence New Orleans 2021 organizers have canceled their city-permitted parade and...
Southern Decadence organizers cancel 2021 events, New Orleans mayor’s office says
Injunction to halt eviction ban filed with 5th Circuit Court of Appeals
Injunction request filed to halt eviction moratorium for some Louisiana landlords
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19