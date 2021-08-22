Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot during an apparent weekend robbery at a Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, police and law enforcement sources told Fox 8 late Saturday night (Aug. 21).

Neither the Houston nor New Orleans police departments have publicly identified the victim shot to death around 5:17 p.m. at the Grotto Ristorante near Houston’s Galleria area. But multiple sources confirmed it was Briscoe, a detective in the Narcotics Division who served the force as a homicide detective as recently as 2018, and before that as an officer in the First District patrolling Treme and parts of Mid-City.

Briscoe was the father of two children, the sources said.

According to Houston police, the officer sources identified as Briscoe and another man were dining with a group on an outdoor patio when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings. Though witnesses told Houston police that the victims complied, one of the gunmen fired shots that killed one victim and left another hospitalized in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

“We’re not going to let a few little thugs tear down our city,” Houston police chief Troy Finner said angrily at an evening news conference. “Somebody knows them. And I want everybody in every neighborhood to stand up and give us some information so we can get these individuals in custody.”

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson issued a statement saying, “We are certain the Houston Police Department will work diligently to find the perpetrators of this terrible crime. We are praying for the family of our fallen officer. We are also praying for the family of the second victim in this incident.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement Saturday saying, “My condolences go out to the family of our fallen officer and the NOPD team during this difficult time.”

The restaurant where the crime took place is owned by Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of the Landry’s restaurant chain and the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

