Zack: High heat remains for now; storms set to return soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Oh the dog days of summer, when it feels like the heat will never end.

That heat will remain the big story to finish off the weekend as we are in store for another hot one today. Highs will soar into the middle to upper 90s in spots. I’m going with a high of 96 but the feels like readings will be closer to that 105-108 range. This has led to the Heat Advisory remaining in effect for your Sunday. Take those heat precautions!

Rain chances remain low for now but a trend to more storms and less heat does look to be on the way for the new work week. A mixture of high heat with some late afternoon storms look possible on Monday before we set up a more typical summer regime. I think the rain coverage will be around 30% to start the week with higher rain chances coming Thursday and Friday as an upper low moves across the area.

The only entity in the tropics worth mentioning right now is Henri which is the hurricane set to impact New England today. Elsewhere the National Hurricane Center isn’t tracking much although later this week it does look like a tropical wave crossing the Caribbean does have potential for development. We’ll keep an eye on it!

