BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Zack: High heat remains for now; storms set to return soon

Highs will soar into the middle to upper 90s to finish out the weekend.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Oh the dog days of summer, when it feels like the heat will never end.

That heat will remain the big story to finish off the weekend as we are in store for another hot one today. Highs will soar into the middle to upper 90s in spots. I’m going with a high of 96 but the feels like readings will be closer to that 105-108 range. This has led to the Heat Advisory remaining in effect for your Sunday. Take those heat precautions!

Rain chances remain low for now but a trend to more storms and less heat does look to be on the way for the new work week. A mixture of high heat with some late afternoon storms look possible on Monday before we set up a more typical summer regime. I think the rain coverage will be around 30% to start the week with higher rain chances coming Thursday and Friday as an upper low moves across the area.

The only entity in the tropics worth mentioning right now is Henri which is the hurricane set to impact New England today. Elsewhere the National Hurricane Center isn’t tracking much although later this week it does look like a tropical wave crossing the Caribbean does have potential for development. We’ll keep an eye on it!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run

Latest News

While rain chances increase highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s at least through Monday.
Nicondra: High pressure and hot weather through the rest of the weekend
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: High heat this weekend; Heat Advisory in effect
The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri