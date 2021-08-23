91 percent of Loyola’s campus is fully vaccinated, says university spokesperson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 91 percent of the entire campus of Loyola University is nearly fully vaccinated, a school spokesperson said today.

“We’ve just closed our dashboard for the day and I am proud to say that Loyola is getting close to being nearly fully vaxxed,” said Patricia M. Murret, Associate Director of Public Affairs at Loyola.

The number includes students, faculty, and staff that have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Murret also said that 92 percent of the faculty are fully vaccinated and 90 percent of all students are vaccinated, and that the campus is focused on whittling away at the small percentage of outliers.

“We are doing a lot of outreach to the fewer than 100 students (of approximately 4,500) who haven’t responded yet, and conducting outreach to the small percentage of unvaccinated students who may have filed an exemption,” Murret said.

Murret said that Loyola is reminding the remaining unvaccinated population on campus that Pfizer is now fully approved by the FDA and where they can receive the vaccine.

“37 students who originally had approved exemptions but decided to get vaccinated last week,” Murret said. “We believe more will come around.”

