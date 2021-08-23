Dorm intruder sought after sexual assault attempt against sleeping student, Tulane University police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane University police said they are investigating reports of a male intruder who attempted to sexually assault a student as she slept in her dorm room early Sunday (Aug. 22).

The department said the unidentified suspect entered three dorm rooms at Warren House at approximately 2:30 a.m. In the first room, he climbed on top of a female student sleeping under her covers and exposed himself. When the student screamed, the suspect fled the room.

Police said the same intruder then entered two other dorm rooms, “but did not do or say anything.”

The suspect was described as a “fit” man approximately 5-foot-7 in height, with short dark curly hair, brown eyes and without visible birthmarks or tattoos. He last was seen wearing a white Vineyard Vines-brand, short-sleeve t-shirt with a whale logo in American flag colors on the back, and dark-colored shorts.

Tulane Police urged the university’s dorm residents to keep their doors secured and to report any suspicious activity or information about the intruder to (504) 865-5381.

