FFF: Time for Taysom or Jameis to take the QB1 spot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, I take a look at the Saints quarterback battle, talk some English Premier League soccer, and delve into one of the Mid-City’s best restaurants.

FOOTBALL

Tonight is the night for the Saints QB battle to end.

Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston are in a race that’s too close to call right now. But, against the Jaguars someone needs to win this spot.

With the regular season opener against the Packers right around the corner, first-team quarterback reps need to go to one guy going forward. Splitting them, that needs to be over with.

If Winston wins it, Hill can turn his attention to being the Swiss Army knife.

If it’s Taysom, he can continue getting time on task at one spot that he’s lacked most of his NFL career. This is the first summer Hill has put his full focus in on being a QB.

On the surface, a second preseason game doesn’t appear to be a huge deal. In the Saints case, it could be.

Winston starts tonight and possibly could grab the job outright also.

FÚTBOL

We’re a few weekends into the English Premier League season, but it’s clear to see, there’s only four teams that have a shot to win it all.

I watched the Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea matches this weekend. Those are the cream of the crop.

Manchester City is the betting favorite, but Chelsea continues to impress (they beat Arsenal on the road Sunday).

Tottenham did beat Manchester City opening weekend, but Spurs can’t keep this high level of play over a 38-game season.

FOOD

When it comes to po-boys, the bread can make or break the meal.

If the bread is too hard, it takes away from the experience. I need soft bread, so my main focus is on the meat or seafood inside.

In the last two weeks, I’ve hit Katie’s twice in Mid-City. Their bread is fantastic. Plus, the roast beef and fried shrimp inside the bread are top-notch.

Plus, the atmosphere makes Katie’s a New Orleans staple.

Next up, the oyster po-boy at Katie’s.

