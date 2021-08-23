Hammond authorities searching for missing teen

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Hammond announced today that they are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Police say that Jekeem Abron was last seen this morning around midnight wearing no shirt.

Police describe Abron as 4-foot-10 tall and weighing 98 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that has information on that could lead to Jekeem Abron’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

