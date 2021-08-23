BBB Accredited Business
Hammond authorities searching for missing teen

Police say that Jekeem Abron was last seen this morning around midnight wearing no shirt.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Hammond announced today that they are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Police describe Abron as 4-foot-10 tall and weighing 98 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that has information on that could lead to Jekeem Abron’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

